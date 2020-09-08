Amani Hooker runs with the ball in his senior season at Park Center.

With the 2020 NFL season set to get underway Thursday, a quick look at current NFL rosters showed 25 players who played high school football in Minnesota.

The Vikings, Green Bay and Tampa Bay each have three locals on their rosters, while Carolina, Detroit and the New York Jets have two each.

Two players are former Vikings -- Tom Compton with San Francisco and Brandon Zylstra with Carolina. Five played at the University of Minnesota: Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay; Carter Coughlin, N.Y. Giants; Maxx Williams, Arizona; Blake Cashman, N.Y. Jets, and Kamal Martin, Green Bay.

The positions with the most Minnesotans are offensive line (8), linebacker (6) and tight end (4).

Three Eden Prairie high schoolers made the list while Cretin-Derham Hall and Burnsville have two former players currently on NFL rosters.

And in case you're wondering, a few Minnesotans who were on rosters last season are still free agents looking for a home, including Eagan’s Zach Zenner, Cretin-Derham Hall’s Seantrel Henderson and Springfield’s Tyler Marz.

If there’s anyone we missed, let us know. Shoot an e-mail to preps@startribune.com

Minnesotans on 2020 NFL rosters

Adam Thielen, Vikings, WR: Detroit Lakes

Ryan Connelly, Vikings, LB: Eden Prairie

CJ Ham, Vikings, RB: Duluth Denfeld

Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay, WR: Minneapolis North

Joe Haeg, Tampa Bay, OL: Brainerd

Jack Cichy, Tampa Bay, LB: Hill-Murray

Zack Johnson, Green Bay, OL: Spring Lake Park

Billy Turner, Green Bay, OL: Mounds View

James Onwualu, Carolina, LB: Cretin-Derham Hall

Brandon Zylstra, Carolina, WR: New London-Spicer

Blake Cashman, N.Y. Jets, LB: Eden Prairie

Tom Compton, San Francisco, OL: Rosemount

Carter Coughlin, N.Y. Giants, LB: Eden Prairie

Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Arizona, WR: Holy Angels

J.C. Hassenauer, Pittsburgh, OL: East Ridge

Amani Hooker, Tennessee, DB: Park Center

Trey Pipkins, LA Chargers, OL: Apple Valley

Frank Ragnow, Detroit, OL: Chanhassen

Chase Roullier, Washington, OL: Burnsville

Maxx Williams, Arizona, TE: Waconia

Practice squad

Ben Ellefson, Jacksonville, TE: Hawley

Jesper Horsted, Chicago, TE: Roseville

Ross Travis, N.Y. Jets, TE: Chaska

Injured reserve

Beau Allen, New England, DL: Minnetonka

Jashon Cornell, Detroit, DL: Cretin-Derham Hall

Kamal Martin, Green Bay, LB: Burnsville