Introduction: The Timberwolves won again Tuesday, taking care of a depleted Sacramento team as the trade deadline approaches. Minnesota is 29-25 and has a roster that might make it less tempting to make a trade than it appeared a month ago. But the Wolves also need Anthony Edwards to get going down the stretch. You'll hear from head coach Chris Finch on that subject and Jordan McLaughlin on the strength of the bench.

9:00: Rachel Blount, the Star Tribune's Olympics writer, checks in from Beijing where she has been very busy already. She provides insights into Jessie Diggins' historic bronze medal and details other major events coming up.

15:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller has details on that team's recent struggles and its hopes of getting back on track against Nebraska on Wednesday.

27:00: The Wild might want to flush Tuesday's game away.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports