WINNIPEG — The Wild returned from the All-Star break, but its win streak didn't.

That run ended on Tuesday when the team suffered its first loss in seven games at the beginning of the second half of the season, falling 2-0 to the Jets at Canada Life Centre to also snap its season-long 10-game point streak.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck handed the Wild its first shutout of the season after stopping all 27 shots he faced, and teammate Mark Scheifele's first-period tally on the power play was the only goal until an empty-netter from Nate Schmidt with 1 minute, 11 seconds to go.

Kevin Fiala went pointless for the first time in 13 games, wrapping his career-long point streak after he tied the franchise record at 12.

This was also the first time in 13 games the Wild didn't score at least three goals, a glaring drop-off after a five-day layoff.

Despite that time away and this being the first clash between these Central Division rivals since Nov.26, which was a 7-1 rout at Xcel Energy Center in favor of the Wild, the intensity arrived early.

After Brenden Dillon checked Marcus Foligno near center ice, Jordan Greenway fought Dillon while Foligno dropped the gloves with Adam Lowry. Everyone received fighting majors, and Greenway was tagged with an extra two-minute penalty for roughing.

On the ensuing power play, the Jets capitalized when the team's leading scorer Kyle Connor set up Scheifele for a one-timer from inside the left circle that sailed by Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen at 8:57.

That physical edge remained, but it didn't shake loose any offense for the Wild.

The team was generating looks against Hellebuyck, especially Kirill Kaprizov who registered seven shots on net after making his first career All-Star Game appearance last weekend. But Hellebuyck had a knack for being in the right place at the right time, including on the power play.

Near the end of the second period, the Wild had its first look with the man advantage and unleashed three shots but Hellebuyck fended them all off.

His counterpart at the other end was solid, too.

Kahkonen kept the score close, particularly in the third period.

He stopped Scheifele on a breakaway and was also clutch on a Winnipeg power play early in the third.

The Jets went on the power play one more time in the period after another fight between Foligno and Lowry.

This time, the tussle came after a scrum between the benches, with Foligno and Lowry peeling away for a lengthy bout. Foligno received an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Winnipeg ended up going 1-for-4, and the Wild was 0-for-1 after scoring on the power play in its previous five games.

Kahkonen totaled 27 stops, and this was just the third regulation loss he's been in net for this season.

Overall, he's 10-3-2.

While the Wild wasn't as sharp as it was before the All-Star break, the team has some time to rediscover that groove.

The Wild's next game isn't until Saturday at home vs. Carolina.

As for the Jets, the Wild will see them again soon. The team is back in Winnipeg for a rematch next Wednesday, the final meeting in the regular season between these two foes.