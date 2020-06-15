Five years since bouncing from “The Voice” to dropping her stellar solo album “Be You,” R&B/pop singer Ashley DuBose finally dropped a new single over the weekend that should reignite the buzz behind her.

Titled “Love Tingz,” the sexy, lovelorn groover seems perfectly timed to summer in Minnesota, offering ultra-warm vibes that her native Twin Cities could definitely use at the moment.

“I am not losing focus of what’s really important,” DuBose wrote in a Facebook post about the single, citing “social justice, police reform and #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd.” But she had been planning to drop the single for months and thought now was a good moment -- “lifting spirits during a time when we need it most,” she wrote.

“Love Tingz” is DuBose’s first collaboration with producer Ben Obi of Savannah Street Music (James Grear, Sounds of Blackness). It was posted to most streaming platforms along with a YouTube music video directed by the Dark Brothers and featuring Minnehaha Falls and Pimento Jamaican Kitchen for co-stars.

DuBose has stayed active during quarantine and posted a variety of virtual performances, from rejoining Dessa and the Minnesota Orchestra as a backup vocalist to covering her former “Voice” coach Adam Levine’s “Memories” to raise money for the Jeremiah Program.