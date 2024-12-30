As Duluth’s Vikre Distillery turns 10, it leads charge to shop local

I would have been happy to have a union. I would have been happy not to have a union. We’ve always tried to listen and put our employees first and do what we can as a small business. A few people organized it, including a couple of people who came in from the outside. And I, from talking with employees leading up to it, knew that a number of people had felt pressured. So I said that however it goes, everybody’s voice has to be included. The only way for that to be possible is for there to be an actual vote and for people to have time to research and talk. The vote wound up going no by a huge margin.