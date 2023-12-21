A man has been arrested on accusations that he fatally shot another man outside a Minneapolis bar this past weekend.

The 21-year-old suspect was booked into the Hennepin County jail shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of Franclin Ignacio Orellana, 44, of Blaine, who died Monday morning at HCMC from gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Orellana was shot about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of E. Hennepin Avenue outside a bar shortly after a fight inside the establishment, police said.

Officers arrived to find Orellana down in the intersection and people performing CPR on him, according to police. Officers took over life-saving measures until he was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, police said.

Police suspect that Orellana approached a vehicle and was shot by the driver who was leaving the scene.

Orellana's death started a string of five homicides in a four-day span in the city, according to a Star Tribune database. The city has tallied 21 homicides since early November, a surge unmatched at any time so far this year.