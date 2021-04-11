After three straight games facing left-handed starting pitchers, the Twins get Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen for the tie-breaking game game on Sunday, and the effect is obvious on the Twins' lineup: Luis Arraez, batting .320 on the season, is back at the top of it.

"It's certainly a good feeling any time you can write Luis' name at the top of the lineup, especially against right-handed pitching," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He does such a phenomenal job getting us going. It's very comfortable lineup move to make."

Baldelli said that doesn't mean he prefers this lineup, though. The batting order he uses against left-handed pitching, with more power at the top — Kyle Garlick batted second in each of the past three — "It's just a different type of lineup, but I definitely think that can work well."

He's got a point .The Twins are batting .259 against right-handed starting pitchers so far, with eight home runs in five games. Those numbers are .276 with four homers against left-handed starters.

Here are the lineups for today's 1:10 p.m. game at Target Field:

MARINERS

Haniger RF

France 2B

Seager 3B

Marmolejos 1B

Torrens DH

Trammell CF

Murphy C

Crawford SS

Bishop LF

Flexen RHP

TWINS

Arraez 3B

Polanco 2B

Cruz DH

Buxton CF

Kepler RF

Sanó 1B

Cave LF

Jeffers C

Simmons SS

Shoemaker RHP