Andrew Jaeger kicked a 34-yard field goal with four seconds left to lift host Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 5 in Division II, to a 24-21 victory over Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday.

The field goal, which ended a 13-play, 72-yard drive, provided the only points of the second half.

Hayden Ekern threw for 219 yards and a TD and ran for 52 yards for the Mavericks.

Jack Strand passed for 384 yards and three TDs for the Dragons.

Wayne State (Neb.) 28, Minnesota Duluth 18: Nick Bohn ran for two TDs and threw a TD pass as the host Wildcats handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. UMD is ranked No. 21 in the d2football.com poll.

Sioux Falls 35, Concordia (St. Paul) 28: Camden Dean, a sophomore from Lakeville, passed for 230 yards and two TDs and Connor Aldrich returned an interception 50 yards for a TD to lead the Cougars past the host Golden Bears. Jaylin Richardson rushed for 162 yards and three TDs for Concordia.

Augustana 38, Southwest Minnesota State 6: Casey Bauman passed for 287 yards and three TDS as the Vikings remained unbeaten with the victory in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Winona State 17, Mary 7: Cole Stenstrom passed for 273 yards and two TDs as the Warriors topped the host Marauders in Bismarck, N.D.

Division III

Carleton 33, St. Olaf 31: Marcus Merkelbach's 30-yard field goal with 23 seconds left lifted the host Knights. The rival Oles had taken a 31-30 lead with 3:55 left on Theo Doran's 1-yard TD run and the PAT, which capped a 21-play, 98-yard drive that took 9:41.

St. John's 42, Concordia (Moorhead) 23: Aaron Syverson completed 44 of 60 passes for 498 yards and threw five TD passes to lead the Johnnies, ranked No. 7 in Division III, past the visiting Cobbers.

Bethel 49, Macalester 14: Warren Kinney rushed for 128 yards and two TDs and Riley Gritz rushed for 105 yards and three TDs as the Royals ran past the host Scots. Bethel had 335 yards rushing.

Augsburg 41, Hamline 7: Cade Sheehan threw five TDs to lead the visiting Auggies past the Pipers.

Gustavus 63, St. Scholastica 12: George Sandven passed for 347 yards and three TDs as the Gusties gained 614 yards in total offense in a victory in Duluth.