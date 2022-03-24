Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of two big news conferences Wednesday from Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and new Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. Adofo-Mensah acknowledged the Vikings are in a "competitive rebuild" whereby they are trying to play for the present and future. It's a fine line to walk, and it often results in mediocrity. Correa, meanwhile, gave some details of how his stunning deal with the Twins came together so fast.

11:00: College basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to break down the men's and women's Sweet 16s and to give perspective on the first year of the Ben Johnson era with the Gophers.

27:00: An immature performance by the Wolves doomed them against Phoenix, but it could be a good lesson in the near future.

