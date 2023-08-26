More from Star Tribune
Arctic Monkeys preform at the Armory
Fontaines D.C. was the opening act for the sold-out show.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball wins debut under new coach Keegan Cook, beating TCU
The Gophers dropped their first set before steadying and turning back the Horned Frogs.
Twins
Friday's Twins-Texas game recap: Wallner stars in victory
Matt Wallner had two hits and three RBI and scored three runs in the Twins' 12-2 victory.
Twins
Reusse: Twins' victory was a tale of two Carloses
Erratic plate umpire Carlos Torres was a low point, but Correa reminded the Twins why he's worth $200 million.
Music
Review: The Chicks were ready to deliver a message of protest and harmony at State Fair
Their "March March" was one of the most stunningly powerful musical moments ever at the grandstand.