After performing on "SNL" and dropping its latest album over the weekend, Arcade Fire is putting tickets to a fall tour on sale this week — and throwing in Beck as a special opening act.

Minneapolis nabbed one of only 13 dates on the Canadian rockers' North American trek, a Nov. 13 stop at the Armory that falls halfway through the itinerary. Beck will play acoustic sets on the tour.

Tickets for Minnesota's Sunday night show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not yet announced by tour promoter Live Nation. Pre-sale options begin right away Monday at 10 a.m.

Last seen in the Twin Cities at Xcel Energy Center in 2017, Arcade Fire has only toured sporadically over the past decade, in which time married bandleaders Win Butler and Regine Chassagne became parents.

Work on their new album, "We," began a full year before the pandemic with Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich serving as a co-producer. They played two tracks from it on "Saturday Night Live," the singles "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" and "The Lighting I, II."