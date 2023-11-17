Apple Valley residents overwhelmingly voted to approve two parks bond referendum questions on Nov. 7, paving the way for more than $73 million in improvements to city parks, recreation facilities and the trail system, along with a new pool.

Results were canvassed by the City Council Tuesday.

The first question passed with 66.52% of the vote and the second had 60.12% of the vote; the second question was contingent on the first passing.

"We were very satisfied that the community has showed as much support as they did for the parks and recreation system," said Eric Carlson, the city's parks and recreation director, adding that he wasn't surprised the questions passed because residents generally love their parks.

The south metro suburb has 51 parks covering over 700 acres. Playground equipment, athletic courts and fields and irrigation systems will be replaced or updated across the entire system with the new funding source. New pickleball courts will also be constructed.

The city's senior center and community center will see new additions and upgrades to existing spaces. Hayes Arena will receive new refrigeration equipment and the rink floor and dasher boards will be replaced.

Funding will also go toward repaving about 75% of the city's 19 miles of trails in addition to creating some new trail miles to fill in gaps in the overall system, according to the city website.

The community pool and its support building at Redwood Park will be completely replaced, and the Apple Valley Family Aquatic Center will also get new mechanical systems and slides.

Completing all the improvements will take four to six years, Carlson said.

"It doesn't happen overnight," he said.