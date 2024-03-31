In 2024, there isn't one specific phone that stands head and shoulders above the others. If you're an iOS user the best phone you can buy is the iPhone 15 Pro at about $1,000. If you're on Android, our favorite phone is the $800 Samsung Galaxy S24.

Here we offer CNET's picks for two of the best 5G phones out there.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Best iPhone overall

CNET TAKE: Apple's iPhone 15 Pro brings a variety of changes, including a new customizable Action button, powerful camera upgrades, thinner bezels, a lightweight titanium design and the new A17 Pro processor. All these upgrades come together to make for an experience that feels fresh and fast compared with older generations.

It's the most expensive iPhone you can buy, especially if you opt for the larger Max version, but if you want the high performance and stellar camera quality of Apple's top phone, then the iPhone 15 Pro is for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Best Android phone for most people

The Samsung Galaxy S24.

CNET TAKE: What impresses us the most about the Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't the new Galaxy AI features, brighter screens or solid cameras. It's the battery life. After testing, we can say the larger battery in the Galaxy S24 has no trouble plowing through a long day of use on a single charge.

The S24 is a wonderful, well-built phone that is excellent right out of the box and has great battery life.

CNET.com