Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the state's decision to terminate mineral leases for Mesabi Metallics' long-delayed iron ore project near Nashwauk, Minn.

The appeals court Monday affirmed a January ruling by Ramsey County District Court Judge Robert Awsumb in favor of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR in May 2021 canceled the state leases for Mesabi Metallics after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to complete the half-finished taconite plant. Without the leases, Mesabi's project isn't viable.

The project, announced in 2003, has languished for years as its backers have repeatedly run into financial problems.

The DNR cut Mesabi Metallics a last-chance lease extension in December 2020. Mesabi was supposed to have lined up $850 million in financing for the project by May 1, 2021 — with $200 million of that deposited into a U.S. bank account.

But Mesabi Metallics ponied up only $100 million, blaming the coronavirus pandemic in India for financing delays. Essar Global, a multinational metals company owned by the wealthy Ruia family of India, effectively controls Mesabi Metallics.

Like Judge Awsumb, the appeals court did not buy Mesabi's coronavirus argument, noting that the company struck its lease deal with the state in December 2020, as COVID-19 was raging.

"When Mesabi entered into the 2020 amendment, it knew the pandemic was severely affecting business operations, including financing," the appellate said in its ruling.

The appellate court also torpedoed Mesabi Metallics' argument the DNR didn't "act in a commercially reasonable manner" when it refused to grant the company a short extension of the May 2021 deadline.

"Nothing [in law] requires DNR to provide Mesabi with an extension," the court said.

Mesabi Metallics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mesabi's state mineral leases are much coveted by other companies.

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest player on Minnesota's Iron Range, has long sought them. U.S. Steel, the Range's other dominant iron ore player, also has shown interest.

The DNR would eventually put the leases back on the market. However, that process could get delayed if Mesabi appeals to the Minnesota Supreme Court— or if the company files Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Neither Mesabi Metallics or the DNR immediately returned requests for comment.

Essar Steel Minnesota started building the Nashwauk plant in earnest in 2011 with a planned 2013 completion date. But the project was never finished, contractors ended up with unpaid bills and the company failed to reimburse the state for about $65 million in infrastructure improvements for the project.

In July 2016, after myriad missed deadlines, then-Gov. Mark Dayton moved to terminate Essar's lease. Essar Minnesota responded by filing tor Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

By the end of 2017, the former Essar Minnesota — rechristened Mesabi Metallics — had financially reorganized with new owners, a new plan and a new lease agreement with the state of Minnesota. But Mesabi Metallics quickly became a shambles.

Essar re-entered the picture in January 2019 by buying up $260 million of Mesabi's outstanding debt and eventually what was left of its equity.

When Mesabi missed more deadlines by Jan. 1, 2020, the state could have pulled the leases then. But it chose to craft another deal with Mesabi.