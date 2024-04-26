April 19-25, 2024
A transitional council tasked with bringing political stability to gang-ravaged Haiti has been installed. Ecuadorians vote overwhelmingly for toughening the fight against gangs. Thousands of Indigenous people gather in Brazil's capital to protest against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
As some universities negotiate with pro-Palestinian protesters, others quickly call the police
The students at an encampment at Columbia University who inspired a wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country dug in for their 10th day Friday, as administrators and police at college campuses from California to Connecticut wrestle with how to address protests that have seen scuffles with police and hundreds of arrests.
Business
Journalists critical of their own companies cause headaches for news organizations
This spring, NBC News, The New York Times and National Public Radio have each dealt with turmoil for essentially the same reason: journalists taking the critical gaze they deploy to cover the world and turning it inward at their own employers.
Nation
Utah Republicans to select nominee for Mitt Romney's open US Senate seat
A dozen Utah Republicans vying to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate are set to square off Saturday for the party nomination in a race expected to reveal the brand of political conservatism that most appeals to modern voters in the state.
Sports
Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist on the steamy love triangle of 'Challengers'
How sexy can a qualifying tennis tournament in New Rochelle, New York, be? When the on-court drama involves Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, the answer turns out to be quite a bit more than your average USTA singles match in Luca Guadagnino's ''Challengers.''
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
April 19-25, 2024