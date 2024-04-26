April 19-25, 2024

A transitional council tasked with bringing political stability to gang-ravaged Haiti has been installed. Ecuadorians vote overwhelmingly for toughening the fight against gangs. Thousands of Indigenous people gather in Brazil's capital to protest against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images