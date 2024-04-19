April 12 - 18, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the creation of two new Indigenous territories. The Biden administration reimposed oil sanctions on Venezuela. A transitional council in Haiti was formally established to choose the next prime minister and Cabinet.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

