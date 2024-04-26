April 19-25, 2024
French police evict migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris ahead of the Olympics, Portugal commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, clean-up operations take place in South Africa during the Earth Day, and Estonians demonstrate in support of a military strategic plan for Ukraine.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Luca Bruno in Milan.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
The TikTok law kicks off a new showdown between Beijing and Washington. What's coming next?
TikTok is gearing up for a legal fight against a U.S. law that would force the social media platform to break ties with its China-based parent company, a move almost certainly backed by Chinese authorities as the bitter U.S.-China rivalry threatens the future of a wildly popular way for young people in America to connect online.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
April 19-25, 2024
Nation
Utah Republicans to select nominee for Mitt Romney's open US Senate seat
A dozen Utah Republicans vying to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate are set to square off Saturday for the party nomination in a race expected to reveal the brand of political conservatism that most appeals to modern voters in the state.
Nation
As some universities negotiate with pro-Palestinian protesters, others quickly call the police
The students at an encampment at Columbia University who inspired a wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country dug in for their 10th day Friday, as administrators and police at college campuses from California to Connecticut wrestle with how to address protests that have seen scuffles with police and hundreds of arrests.
Nation
Paramedic sentencing in Elijah McClain's death caps trials that led to 3 convictions
Almost five years after Elijah McClain died following a police stop in which he was put in a neck hold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine, three of the five Denver-area responders prosecuted in the Black man's death have been convicted.