AP Top 25 Takeaways: Who is better off? Lincoln Riley's new (USC) and old (OU) teams hoping for more

Shedeur Sanders conjured up memories of Kordell Stewart with a game-tying touchdown pass on the final play of regulation against Baylor in CU's first Big 12 game since 2010. Then Travis Hunter sealed the field-storming victory in overtime by forcing a fumble inches from the goal line. He also had seven catches for 130 yards. ... Best team in the Big 12? No. 12 Utah is the obvious choice after the Utes won at No. 14 Oklahoma State without injured QB Cam Rising (hand) and No. 13 Kansas State had an epic meltdown at BYU.... No. 7 Missouri was taken to the brink by Vanderbilt, and escaped with a double-overtime victory that ended with the Commodores missing a short field goal that would have tied it and kept the game going. ... Florida got a win at Mississippi State that might buy coach Billy Napier at least a few more weeks. The school is without a president and there isn't a lot of upside in firing a coach in September and opening up a transfer portal window for the players. The Gators do have an open week before their next game against UCF in the Swamp on Oct. 5. As for the Bulldogs (1-3), they look as if they are starting from scratch in Year 1 under coach Jeff Lebby. ... Since leaving Georgia behind in Week 1, No. 21 Clemson has been unstoppable. The Tigers have bounced back from that humbling loss by outscoring Appalachian State and N.C. State by a combined 101-20 — in the first half. Even taking degree of difficulty into account, Clemson's offense and QB Cade Klubnik have been unrecognizable from last season. Before kicking a field goal on the last play of the first half against N.C. State, the Tigers scored touchdowns on 14 of 15 first-half possessions over the last two games. ... No. 23 Northern Illinois followed up beating Notre Dame by losing at home in overtime to Buffalo. MACtion! ... Both James Madison's old coach and JMU with a new coach remain unbeaten. Former Dukes coach Curt Cignetti has Indiana at 4-0 for the first time since 2020 after another blowout, this time against Charlotte. The Hoosiers have outscored their opposition 150-23 so far. Meanwhile, JMU under former Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney moved to 3-0 by dropping 53 points on North Carolina in the first half, the most ever allowed by the Tar Heels in a half. ''Embarrassing day, shocking day,'' UNC coach Mack Brown said.