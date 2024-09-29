AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia-Alabama play a thrilling classic, undiminished by expanded CFP

Ashton Jeanty figures to be part of this Heisman race all year, too. The Boise State star running back is up to 13 touchdowns in four games after leading the 25th-ranked Broncos past previously unbeaten Washington State. ... The last time Indiana was 5-0, John Pont was the coach, Harry Gonso was the quarterback and the Hoosiers played in the Rose Bowl for the only time in program history. Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers improved to 5-0 behind Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke, who threw three TD pass to pull away from Maryland. Next up, Indiana is at Northwestern. ... Indiana and Rutgers are a combined 9-0. ... Count Navy among the early surprises, too. The Midshipmen seem to have another star quarterback in Blake Horvath, who is the first major college quarterback since Lamar Jackson to have at least seven TD passes and seven TD runs in the first four games. Navy and Army are a combined 8-0. ... Another surprising unbeaten: Duke is 5-0 under first-year coach Manny Diaz after rallying from 20-0 down in the second half to beat rival North Carolina.... No. 1 Texas got its first SEC victory, cruising behind Arch Manning at home against Mississippi State ... No. 21 Oklahoma also broke through in the SEC, but did so in dramatic fashion by erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit at Auburn. Year 2 for Hugh Freeze at Auburn has a chance to get really ugly.