Mumbai's big win ends Rajasthan IPL playoffs bid, 14-year-old Suryavanshi dismissed for 0 runs

JAIPUR, India — Cricket's 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was out for a two-ball duck as the Mumbai Indians won their first Indian Premier League game in Jaipur since 2012 and ended the Rajasthan Royals' hopes of qualifying for the playoffs on Thursday.
Mumbai top-order batters, led by half-centuries from opening pair of Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53), carried the five-time champion to 217-2 after Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field.
Suryavanshi, who made headlines with his scintillating 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans last Monday, was caught off the second ball he faced from fast bowler Deepak Chahar and Rajasthan folded for 117 to lose by 100 runs.
With its sixth straight victory, Mumbai displaced Royal Challengers atop the table on a better net run-rate with both teams having 14 points.
Rajasthan's eight defeats in 11 games has put them out of contention for the playoffs.
Mumbai rattles Rajasthan batters
Rajasthan couldn't recover from 47-5 inside the batting powerplay when Trent Boult (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-15) picked up two wickets each before Impact Player Karn Sharma spun the lower order to finish with 3-23.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) smacked two sixes against Boult's first three deliveries before the left-arm New Zealand fast bowler hit the right length and shattered the stumps.