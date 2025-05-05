Sports

AP PHOTOS: Expressions of divers in the split second between diving board and the water

Expressions of divers at the Diving World Cup Super Final held at the Water Cube in Beijing, made in the split second between the diving board and the water.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 1:50PM

BEIJING, China — Expressions of divers at the Diving World Cup Super Final held at the Water Cube in Beijing, made in the split second between the diving board and the water.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

ANDY WONG

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Can Aaron Judge hit .400? Peak Barry Bonds couldn't, and that shows how daunting the math is

Ted Williams is the last American Leaguer to hit .400, and there are actually plenty of similarities between him and Aaron Judge.

Sports

Preview capsule for the Minnesota-Golden State Western Conference semifinal playoff series

Sports

AP PHOTOS: Expressions of divers in the split second between diving board and the water