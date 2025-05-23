Review: Vince Gill’s Minneapolis marathon showcases hits, humor and guitar heroics

Pacing. The first set was an almost unimprovable mix of hits, a couple deep tracks, covers of his heroes (Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down” and Buck Owens’ “Together Again”), a blues-rocker “Guitar Slinger” to pick up the tempo, and solo numbers by Moten and guitarist Jedd Hughes. However, the second segment started with eight, new unfamiliar numbers. Thankfully, Gill shared back stories about many of them, which helped listeners better appreciate unknown lyrics, but several brand-new ballads in a row doesn’t always hold an audience’s attention. Inserting a hit between three newbies might have been more effective.