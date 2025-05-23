Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visit Minnesota with 2-0 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -3.5; over/under is 217.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder lead series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last meeting 118-103 on Friday, led by 38 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32.
The Timberwolves are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has an 11-11 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Thunder are 39-13 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the NBA with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.9.
The Timberwolves make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Thunder average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves allow.