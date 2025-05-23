Austin looks to end road losing streak against Minnesota United

Austin FC (5-6-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-3-4, second in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -136, Austin FC +350, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin visits Minnesota United looking to break a three-game road slide.
United is 4-3-3 in conference games. Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. United has scored 22 goals.
Austin is 5-5-2 in conference matchups. Austin ranks sixth in the Western Conference drawing 73 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored six goals and added four assists for United. Joaquin Pereyra has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.