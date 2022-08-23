Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Fifth-year senior defenseman Spencer Meier of Sartell, Minn., was named the second three-year captain in the history of St. Cloud State men's hockey.

Senior forward Jami Kranilla, fifth-year senior forward Micah Miller and graduate forward Aidan Spellacy will be alternate captains.

Jimmy Schuldt was the first Huskies player to wear the "C" for three seasons, from 2016-19.

In 139 career games, Meier has 14 goals, 39 assists and 125 blocks. St. Cloud State will open the season Oct. 1-2 against St. Thomas.

Samedy on U.S. roster

Former Gophers five-time All-America and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Stephanie Samedy is competing this week for the USA Pan American Cup volleyball team in Hermosillo, Mexico. The U.S. won their pool-play opener on Sunday against Peru and played Monday night against Puerto Rico.

Gusties No. 19

Gustavus was ranked No. 19 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's preseason NCAA Division III Top 25 poll.

The Gusties, who open their season on Sept. 2, were 27-6 last season, including 10-1 in the MIAC.

One other MIAC team was ranked — Bethel at No. 20.