MEMPHIS — Anthony Edwards will be an All-Star after all.

The Timberwolves guard was added to the team on Friday, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to earn a spot in the NBA's marquee game. The All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in Utah.

Sacramento's DeAaron Fox, Edwards and Toronto's Pascal Siakam are injury replacements for Phoenix forward Kevin Durant, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State guard Steph Curry.

The 21-year-old Edwards leads the Wolves in games (58) and scoring (24.7 points per game) in his third season in the league. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, and is one of only five players in NBA history 21 or younger to average at least 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

He was not an original selection for the team, but said he wasn't bothered by that fact.

"I ain't think nothing about it," Edwards said last Friday.. "I'm just happy for the guys that got in."

The number of games played is a point of pride for Edwards, who leads the league in total minutes.

"I won't miss games. I don't ever want to miss games," Edwards said. "I want to play every game. I just love playing basketball, so anytime I can go out there and play at 7 [p.m.], I'm ready."