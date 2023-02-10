MEMPHIS – To hear Tim Connelly tell it, there were two main reasons he pulled the trigger on sending out D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and bringing in Mike Conley for the Jazz.

First, there was the on-court basketball fit, with Conley being one of the "elite set-up guards," in Connelly's words, throughout his career.

The second involved what Conley will bring to a Wolves locker room that still contains a lot of young players. Connelly didn't speak ill of Russell in that department, but he heaped tons of praise on Conley's character and approach throughout his 16-season career.

"Specific to some of our elite talent … the more responsible guys you can put around them, the better," Connelly said. "The more we can help them establish elite habits, the better chance they have of maximizing their game. I think it's important to have a room that is reflective of championship-level habits. We're far from being a championship-level team, but it starts with habits."

That is especially true with the development of Anthony Edwards, Connelly said.

"We all know how good he's been, and we think he's just scratching the surface," Connelly said. "So we want to continue to surround him with guys that have elite routines, elite approaches and are every day good examples."

From the moment Connelly took the Wolves job, he has spoken often of acquiring players who have high character and would be good fits within the Wolves organization. The Wolves believe they are getting that in Conley, whose production at age 35 (10.7 points, 7.7 assists per game) is a testament to his work ethic. But there is an on-court fit to consider, and the Wolves feel like they needed a point guard who was less dominant with the ball than Russell and would help facilitate the offense, especially when Karl-Anthony Towns returns. Early in the season when Towns was healthy, it seemed there were not enough shots to go around for everyone. Conley will help ease that burden, Connelly said.

"As his game has evolved, as he's aged, he's become even more adept as a game manager," Connelly said. "We're hopeful and confident it's going to help all our guys. ... Certainly he's seen everything and with that there's going to be a lot of trust that coach places in him. We're excited to see what he looks like with his new teammates."

Connelly said the Wolves were close on a few other deals but couldn't quite get to the finish line. They will also monitor the buyout situation across the league, with several big names expected to hit that market, but that would require the Wolves waiving another player to make roster space. To accommodate Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Wolves waived Bryn Forbes on Thursday.

There were also some contractual considerations in making the deal. Conley, who is making around $22.6 million, has another year on his contract while Russell (around $31 million) was set to become a free agent. Since they are a team operating above the salary cap but below the luxury tax, the Wolves wouldn't just be allowed to sign another free agent or agents of equal value if Russell walked for nothing.

Conley being on the roster for next season ensures the Wolves are still using that salary slot before Towns' supermax kicks in and likely-lucrative extensions for Edwards and Jaden McDaniels kick in for the 2024-25 season.

"There was some appeal of the contract of Mike as well," Connelly said. "You're always trying to think for the here and now and think of next year and beyond. It was not done lightly, and it was not a guy we were looking to move just to move."