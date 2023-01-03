The Nuggets were the last team the struggling Timberwolves wanted to see on their schedule following their lowest moment of the season, a moment that caused a team meeting after Saturday's loss to Detroit.

Losers of six straight, the Wolves now had to contend, shorthanded, with the team leading the Western Conference.

Despite that, the Wolves found a way to knock off the Nuggets with contributions from almost everybody who was available to play in a 124-111 victory.

The Wolves led by 10 when Denver turned back to its starters with just over seven minutes to play and cut the lead to 105-103. The Wolves got key buckets from Kyle Anderson and a pair from Anthony Edwards to get the lead up to 114-105 and were able to coast from there.

Edwards didn't score in the first quarter but led the Wolves offensively with 29 while Anderson chipped in 19. Jaylen Nowell added 17 and Jaden McDaniels had 21 on 9-for-10 as the Wolves had to compensate on offense for the absence of Naz Reid (back spasms) and D'Angelo Russell (illness).

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets.

The Wolves came out with a burst of energy that got the crowd into the night early. They jumped out to an 18-11 and looked like they had a renewed vigor. The question was would it last?

After the hot start, foul trouble caught up with Anderson and McDaniels, who each picked up two.

Coach Chris Finch was already limited in his options with Reid and Russell out, and that bench now had to carry more minutes with starters in foul trouble. The team's two two-way players, Matt Ryan and Luka Garza, each shared the floor with Garza having the unenviable task of guarding Jokic.

But the bench held its own despite only scoring five more points in the first after the strong start, and the Wolves never fell behind by more than a point the remainder of the half.

Edwards had eight points in the second quarter after not scoring in the first and the Wolves had a 59-53 lead at halftime.

For a significant chunk of the third quarter, the Wolves offense consisted of Edwards isolation basketball as Finch went back to four bench players plus Edwards.

Edwards made it work well enough as he scored 15 in the quarter and the Wolves carried a 90-85 lead into the fourth. They had done a good job limiting Denver's offensive rebounds and held Denver to 10 second-chance points for the night.