An apology is a good way to have the last word. Maybe it’s a Minnesota thing but lately I find myself apologizing for the weather more often. Late last week it was cool temperatures and gusty winds. I’m sorry for the smoke. I feel bad it’s rained on so many important outdoors events this summer.
Weather
Another round of showers is expected to spill into Friday
The heaviest rain is likely to fall Wednesday night.
I’m sorry for all the “busted forecasts” since I started this column in 1991. It wasn’t for lack of trying. Meteorologists do the best they can with the tools at hand. Those tools (Doppler, weather models, etc.) are getting better but they will never be perfect. I’m sorry.
Mother Nature is about to resume weeping on our heads Wednesday; another surge of showers and thunderstorms, with the heaviest rain falling Wednesday night. One to 2 inches may fall, with wraparound showers spilling over into Friday.
At least the weekend looks nice, with mid-80s and sunshine both days.
Meanwhile “Ernesto” will become a hurricane but remain offshore, a threat to luxury cruise ships and slow-moving whales. Sorry, not sorry.
More from Weather
The heaviest rain is likely to fall Wednesday night.