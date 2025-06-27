Douglas: Pretty good odds of severe thunderstorms Saturday

Weird but apparently true: Every year in Minnesota the odds of being injured crashing into a deer are roughly the same as being struck by lightning, roughly 1 in a million. Tornadoes “make news” and rightfully so, but a Reddit-based probability estimate suggests over a 50 year period your odds of actually seeing a tornado in Minnesota are only 1 in 6. A lot less than that over the Arrowhead. Something will get us (eventually) but odds are it won’t be the weather.