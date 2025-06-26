Douglas: A month’s worth of rain in just two days

I can probably unplug the radar Friday, but more stray thunderstorms may bubble up Saturday and Saturday night. With low to moderate confidence Sunday appears to be the drier day of the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 80s both days. Long-range models hint at more heavy showers and thunderstorms the latter half of next week. Looking ahead to July 4 (what can possibly go wrong?), the best chance of atmospheric firecrackers may be over far southern Minnesota.