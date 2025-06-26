Douglas: A month’s worth of rain in just two days

My new nickname is Noah. As in I don’t noah when the rain will stop. Lund Boats, up in New York Mills, Minn., is building me a custom ark. I think I’m gonna need a bigger Doppler.
I don’t see 40 straight days and nights of rain, but there is now ZERO doubt we’re stuck in a very wet pattern. Many towns in Minnesota have experienced a month’s worth of rain since Wednesday morning, 3 to 6 inches in many spots. Yes, June is our wettest month of the year, but can we space it out over all 30 days?
I can probably unplug the radar Friday, but more stray thunderstorms may bubble up Saturday and Saturday night. With low to moderate confidence Sunday appears to be the drier day of the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 80s both days. Long-range models hint at more heavy showers and thunderstorms the latter half of next week. Looking ahead to July 4 (what can possibly go wrong?), the best chance of atmospheric firecrackers may be over far southern Minnesota.
Here’s hoping the holiday forecast improves over time, like a fine boxed wine.