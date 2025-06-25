Douglas: Significant flood potential again Thursday

Minnesota. Land of 10,000 Weather Extremes. Drought or flood? Smog, fog or smoke? Highs in the 50s or a heat index over 100? Garden variety thunderstorm or a 100 mph derecho? I don’t take a 70-degree blue-sky day for granted.
Data shows that Minnesota experiences an average of three days per year of flash-flood-inducing heavy rain during summer months.
A warming atmosphere means there is more water vapor in the air, more fuel to support intense rainfall. When storms or fronts slow down or stall, this effect is magnified.
Expanding urban areas increase the risk of flood damage risk because of poor drainage and impervious surfaces. At speeds over 30-35 mph, a vehicle’s tires can lose contact with the road, resulting in a loss of traction and control. All you can do is slow down.
Waves of heavy rain may spark more flooding concerns Thursday, but the sun should be out much of Friday, Saturday and Sunday with 80s this weekend and a small risk of thunderstorms.
Fields are swamped; my hydrangeas are doing the back stroke. Do you miss the drought?