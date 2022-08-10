Mainly Sunny, Slightly Cooler Thursday

A pleasant and average Thursday is expected in the metro, with morning temperatures in the low 60s and highs climbing to the low 80s. Another day with plenty of sunshine is expected, though some morning and late-day clouds are possible.

Highs will be around to slightly below average across the state on Thursday behind that cold front that moved through on Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s expected. Thursday will be another day with plenty of sunshine, though morning clouds will be possible in southern Minnesota. Meanwhile, clouds will start to thicken in northern Minnesota during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain Chances Thursday Night And Friday

We will be watching a couple of batches of precipitation move through parts of Minnesota as we head through Thursday Night into Friday, bringing another dose of much-needed precipitation to the region. Right now the highest potential of rain in the metro will be on Friday (chances Thursday Night will be to our southwest). Some areas of central and southern Minnesota could see up to a third of an inch of rain. The potential heavier area of rain has shifted eastward vs. Tuesday, so we'll continue to monitor this through the end of the week.

Highs Approach 90F Saturday

Along with the rain chances on Friday, temperatures will only reach the mid-70s. Highs will rebound up to near 90F on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves across southern Minnesota, helping to usher that warmer (and more humid) air in. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday, only reaching the mid-80s. Both days should feature plenty of sunshine.

Minnesota Lake Water Levels Are Still Down

By Paul Douglas

Land of 10,000 Lakes? That's conservative. The Minnesota DNR counts 14,380 - including lakes that cross the USA/Canadian border. Lake Inflation.

Lakes are more fun with ample water, and a dry summer is having an impact on lake water levels, especially central and southern counties. Boating expert Robert Bilger says Lake Minnetonka water levels are down 2 feet and dropping 2-3" every week. Last weekend's dousing helped soil moisture, but we need a lot more rain for lakes to fully recover.

A few lonely T-storms may sprout over far southern MN later today, but the best chance of showers and a few thundery rumbles comes Friday. Models suggest up to half an inch of rain in the metro, with some 1" amounts closer to Lake Mille Lacs.

If the sun stays out most of the time Saturday and Sunday the mercury should reach mid to upper 80s, and it'll feel muggy out there. A weather holding pattern may spark more numerous airmass showers and storms next week, but drought-busting rains seem unlikely. Let it rain!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Lukewarm sunshine. Wake up 64. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Numerous showers, possible thunder. Wake up 65. High 73. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sticky sunshine returns. Wake up 68. High 87. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and muggy. T-storms up north. Wake up 68. High 86. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Humid with an isolated storm. Wake up 67. High 85. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of a few T-storms. Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More numerous showers, T-storms. Wake up 64. High 79. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 11th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 15 minutes, and 9 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 40 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Daylight?: August 17 (13 hours, 58 minutes, 36 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (8:00 PM)

This Day in Weather History

August 11th

1945: Nearly 8 inches of rain fall from a downpour over Red Wing.

1899: A lightning bolt from 'clear skies' destroys a storefront in Fisher, Polk County. It is possible for lightning bolts to extend outward from nearby storms, striking locations that appear safe under blue skies.

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, we will be watching scattered showers and storms across a good portion of the lower 48, but we currently aren't expecting too many severe storms. This will be partly due to two frontal boundaries stretching from the central to the eastern United States.

Some of the heaviest rain through the end of the week will be from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic states, where some areas could see at least 3" of rain. Some heavier rainfall amounts are also expected in the Southwest due to monsoonal storms.

Scientists uncover ancient source of oxygen that could have fueled life on early Earth

More from LiveScience: "Powerful earthquakes that shook Earth some 3.8 billion years ago split open the planet's crust and allowed chemical reactions to unfold deep within the fractured rock. These reactions, fueled by seismic activity, water and near-boiling temperatures, may have provided oxygen to some of the world's earliest life forms, a new study suggests. This oxygen would have come packaged in the compound hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), which contains two hydrogen atoms and two oxygen atoms bound together, according to the study, published Monday (Aug. 8) in the journal Nature Communications(opens in new tab). Perhaps best known as an antiseptic, hydrogen peroxide can, of course, be toxic to living organisms, but it can still be a useful oxygen source once broken down by enzymes or by reactions that occur under high heat, Jon Telling, the study's senior author and a senior lecturer in geochemistry and geomicrobiology at Newcastle University in the U.K., told Live Science."

How the climate bill could save you money on electricity, cars and appliances

More from CNN: "Democrats' new party-line tax and clean energy bill is a big deal for climate and energy savings. With nearly $370 billion for energy programs and tax incentives, it represents the largest climate investment in US history. In addition to the US emissions reductions these will bring, there's a lot in the bill that could change both how Americans power their homes and what kinds of vehicles they drive. The bill contains a bevy of tax incentives aimed at pushing consumers, developers, small businesses and others towards clean energy and more efficient energy usage — helping bring down the cost of buying electric vehicles, heat pumps, water heaters, rooftop solar panels and more."

Cooling centers are turning into next-gen "climate resilience hubs"

More from Axios: "As cities race to amp up their heat mitigation efforts, some are replacing bare-bones cooling centers with full-service "climate resilience hubs" — offering everything from comfy A/C and phone charging to social services and emergency training. Why it matters: While "resilience hubs" are meant for everyone and all kinds of climate disasters, they're particularly aimed at low-income residents and people of color, who tend to suffer disproportionately as temperatures rise. The idea is to meld the heat-relief imperative with social justice."

