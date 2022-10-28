An Anoka man who recently set a North American record for growing the heaviest pumpkin is going for another record Friday by turning the big gourd into the World's Largest jack-o'-lantern.

Travis Gienger has enlisted the help of a professional sculptor to carve the pumpkin named Maverick into a giant eagle. But Gienger will lend his hand to the job by helping scoop out the seeds and pulp inside the 2,560-pound pumpkin that won the 2022 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

"We're hoping it turns out pretty cool," Gienger said.

The work will begin about 8 a.m. outside the Anoka City Hall where the record-setting pumpkin has been on view this week. Over 12 hours, carver Mike Rudolph, of St. Cloud, will use a sculpting rod along with bevy of smaller tools with points and knobs on them to transform Maverick into his final form in a process similar to how sculptors who mold blocks of ice into masterpieces at the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

"We are excited to see what it turns into," Gienger said, noting there is no blueprint to follow. "Mike has work cut out for him."

Officials from the Guinness World Records are expected to arrive in Anoka Saturday to certify the feat, and present Gienger with a certificate for the World's largest jack-o-lantern.

The pumpkin carving is among scores of events taking place this weekend in Anoka, which bills itself as the Halloween Capital of the World. Festivities begin at 1:15 p.m. Friday with the Big Parade of Little People featuring elementary school children in costume marching on the city's historic Main Street.

On Saturday, Gienger's pumpkin will be one of the featured attractions in Grande Day Parade through downtown Anoka. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Other events Saturday include the Gray Ghost Halloween 5K and 1-mile walk at 12:45 p.m. and the Ambassador Coronation at 6 p.m. at Anoka High School.

Gienger, a horticulture teacher who has been growing large pumpkins for 28 years, was one of 10 contestants who participated in the pumpkin weigh-off competition in California in early October. He won more than $23,000.

Since then, the pumpkin that Gienger named Maverick after it recovered from a mid-growing season accident, has been in demand. TV shows have been calling Gienger for interviews and the pumpkin has been showed off in several cities in recent weeks.

But Gienger is thrilled his gourd made it back to where it grew up.

"Anoka is my hometown. To bring it back here is really cool," he said. "I'm glad it went here."