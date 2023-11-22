Thursday, Nov. 23

Be thankful with Jearlyn and Fred Steele, two of the Twin Cities most soulful singers; turkey will be on the menu (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); bluesy roots pickers the Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs are still scheduled to play their long-standing Palmer's Bar gig, as they do every other Thursday (7-10 p.m., free).

Friday, Nov. 24

1. Atmosphere: It's been an unpredictable and fun year in the unusually enduring career of Minneapolis' pioneering indie-rap duo. Slug and Ant toured with reggae-rock stars Sublime with Rome and Slightly Stoopid and headlined Red Rocks again with an unabashedly sunny and stoner-groovy album to match, "So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously." Now they're slipping in a synth-tinged, '80s-flavored EP at year's end titled "Talk Talk" that sounds like a continuation of Lipps Inc.'s "Funkytown." They're funking up both sides of town for a two-night homecoming party. (8 p.m. Fri. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., sold out; 8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 7th Place W., St. Paul, $40, axs.com)

2. Halloween, Alaska: Like the lone Postal Service album from that same year, this Twin Cities all-star unit's 2003 self-titled debut LP found some indie-rock dudes exploring more electronic and ambient territory without sacrificing emotion or melodies. The chill but electrifying record is being issued on vinyl for the first time to mark its 20th anniversary, so band members James Diers, Dave King, Jake Hanson and Bill Shaw are finally playing another show. They were known from Love-cars, Happy Apple and 12 Rods back then. Now: All Tomorrow's Petty, the Bad Plus, Cactus Blossoms. Kindred sonic dabbler Dosh opens. (8 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $17-$20, axs.com)

3. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: On a holiday weekend that celebrates family, this weekend's concerts feature two generations of Kahanes: The father is pianist-conductor and longtime Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra leader Jeffrey Kahane, his son composer and singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane. Jeffrey will be piano soloist for both a concerto by Gabriel and George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and will conduct four of his son's pieces and three of his arrangements, all featuring Gabriel on guitar and vocals. (7 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$55, students and children free, thespco.org)

4. Nachito Herrera: The great Cuban-American pianist is fluent in jazz, classical and Latin styles. But he's always open to broadening his horizons. He loves to collaborate, which is why he's appeared at the Dakota, his home base, with so many different musicians. This time, he's teaming up with vocalist extraordinaire Ginger Commodore, who can soar to churchy heights and croon the jazziest ballad. The performance celebrates the Dakota's 20th anniversary in downtown Minneapolis after 18 years at St. Paul's Bandana Square. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

5. Kat Perkins: The former finalist on NBC's "The Voice" has put together North Country Christmas, a Yule revue that's part homey, part heartwarming, part kitschy — and all holiday-licious. Calling herself the Midwest princess of Christmas, the pride of Scranton, N.D. has released four holiday albums since 2015 and promises a children's book, "Dream It, Do It" next year. Perkins, a longtime Twin Cities resident, kicks off her 13-concert Upper Midwest holiday tour in Fridley. (8 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $40-$50, eventbrite.com)

Also: Northern Minnesota's ethereal and spiritual singer/songwriter/activist Annie Humphrey is headlining the second annual Decolonizing Thanksgiving benefit concert promoting her stirring new album, "The Light in My Bones" (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $25); Americana favorite Chastity Brown is wrapping up another year of touring at one of her favorite hometown hangs (8 p.m. Icehouse, $27); Twin Cities tribute band Petty Comes Alive, featuring Gregg Hall, Chris Castino and Dan Israel, truly enlivens Tom Petty's tunes (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$30); God Johnson, led by ex-Big Wu guitarist Jason Fladager, is reuniting to mark its 20th anniversary and raise money for some friends in need (7 p.m. Fine Line, $25-$40); stormy punk band Battery Eyes is trying out the new Cloudland Theater with Loss Leader and more (8 p.m., $15).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCJM5JmKhiw

Saturday, Nov. 25

6. Pentatonix: Like Mannheim Steamroller and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, this a cappella quintet is making a career out of Christmas. Since NBC's "Sing Off" champs started recording in 2014, they have released six holiday albums. And this year, Pentatonix dropped "The Greatest Christmas Hits," its third holiday compilation. 'Tis the season when the fivesome are on the road again, with 22 performances on their Most Wonderful Tour of the Year. (7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $24.50-$500, ticketmaster.com)

7. Dwynell Roland & Lazerbeak: One of the hottest rappers in town pre-COVID following appearances at First Ave's Best New Bands showcase and Rock the Garden, North Side native Roland is picking up where he left off with his second full-length album, "I'm Not Mad, I'm Flattered," a collaboration with Doomtree and former Lizzo beatmaker Lazerbeak. The record echoes the anthem they made by request for the Timberwolves last year, "Ones," with a sporty bounce and us-against-the-world attitude. Their release party will feature an opening set by Sophia Eris with Makr, plus DJ Snuggles and some of the album's featured guests such as Demon Marcus and Mack OC. (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $15, axs.com)

8. 'Home Alone' with the Minnesota Orchestra: While "Barbie" is the highest-grossing film comedy ever, that record was long held by "Home Alone," the 1990 saga of a kid left behind at Christmastime and left to fend off two hapless burglars. John Williams' Oscar- and Grammy-nominated score contributed greatly to its success, but concertgoers might drown it out with laughter when conductor Jason Seber and the Minnesota Boychoir join the Minnesota Orchestra to perform it while the film screens above them. (2 and 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $59-$125, minnesotaorchestra.org

Also: Psychedelic freak-out rockers Wookiefoot are celebrating their 25th anniversary and trying out a new/old location with Heatbox and the Limns (7:30 p.m. Uptown Theater, $36-$81); twangy groovers Night Moves' almost-annual post-Thanksgiving gig is happening with electro-pop openers Solid Gold, who just dropped a whirring new single ahead of a new LP next year (8 p.m. First Avenue, $20); the long-standing Minnesota's Last Waltz, which started as a Thanksgiving salute to the Band's famous farewell show, is back at the Parkway Theater with an all-star house band and rotating singers such as Julius Collins, Dan Israel, Nate Dungan and Jenny Russ (7 p.m., $40-$50); guitarist Glen Helgeson leads Gypsy Mania Quartet doing le hot jazz (7 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); John Freeman is finally in action again with his cult-loved late-'80s power-pop band the Magnolias (9 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $15).

Sunday, Nov. 26

For King & Country, the popular Christian pop band, returns behind its fifth album, "What Are We Waiting For," and its "Drummer Boy Christmas" show (7 p.m. Target Center $30-$550); Mother Banjo, aka KFAI host and songwriter Ellen Stanley, has lined up a special crew to celebrate a 10th anniversary vinyl issuing of her spirited and spiritual roots album, "The Devil Hasn't Won," with opener Annie Mack (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$25); the Pat McLaughlin Band is heading up the Vets Fest 2023 fundraiser for disabled veterans (1-5 p.m. Wilebski's Blues Saloon, $10-plus donation).

Monday, Nov. 27

Eclectic Minnesota jazz pianist George Maurer, who has delivered holiday shows for 25 years, returns to the Dakota (7 p.m., $20-$30); the last installment of bassist Liz Draper's curation of the Monday series at Icehouse will feature her with cellists Jacqueline Ultan and Michelle Kinney and a set by shape-note balladeer Tim Eriksen (8 p.m., $12).

Tuesday, Nov. 28

9. Leo Kottke: After touring this fall with Lyle Lovett, the Minneapolis acoustic guitar god and delightfully quirky humorist is resuming his decades-long post-Thanksgiving hometown concert tradition. After entertaining at the Guthrie Theater last year with guests Tim Sparks on guitar and Billy Barber on piano, Kottke returns to the Ordway, his old haunt for turkey time. Raised in 12 different states, the trombonist-turned-guitarist settled in Minnesota after serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve. The St. Cloud State University dropout received a doctorate in music performance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a Certificate of Significant Achievement in Not Playing the Trombone from the University of Texas at Brownsville, a distinction befitting his sense of humor. No word yet on an opening act. (7:30 p.m. Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $45-$75, ordway.org)

Wednesday, Nov. 29

10. Angel Olsen: Between three-night stands in Seattle and Chicago, the St. Louis-reared singer/songwriter of "Shut Up Kiss Me" indie fame is stopping back into her regular Minneapolis haunt for one night only and one last go-round behind last year's hauntingly gorgeous album, "Big Time." Olsen turned the drama up to 11 with torchy flare on the LP, which she followed this spring with the worthy leftovers EP "Forever Means." Part Patsy Cline and Hope Sandoval with a Leonard Cohen-esque writing style, she has been stunning local audiences going back to the Entry and Cedar a decade ago. She'll be joined by longtime Minneapolis cohort Nona Invie from Dark Dark Dark (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., $32-$35, axs.com)

Also: Veteran retro rocker Chris Isaak brings "Wicked Game" and his wicked humor (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theatre, $49 and up); the world is spinning madly on for Deb Talan of the Boston folk duo the Weepies as she's touring solo (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35).