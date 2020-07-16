'Palm Springs'

If watching "Groundhog Day" has become repetitive, try this new comedy that has more than a passing resemblance to the Bill Murray classic. Andy Samberg plays a slacker stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive the same day over and over again. The former "SNL" goofball may be the main draw, but the real star is Cristin Milioti, playing a fellow "prisoner" who breaks the sad sack out of his routine. Milioti, who previously shined in "How I Met Your Mother" and the "Star Trek" episode of "Black Mirror," would be Queen of the Rom-coms, if that title still meant anything. Hulu

'Dolly Parton's America'

This podcast explores what our collective love for Dolly Parton says about our country. It transports us to her Tennessee mountain home, both real and imagined. It tells the tales behind the country legend's hits, including "I Will Always Love You," which was one helluva resignation letter. Along the way, the series reflects on the history of the banjo, the origin of the term "redneck" and the politics of country music. In one episode, titled "Dollitics," we hear how Parton came to star in the 1980 film "9 to 5," tapping out its hit song on set one day with her acrylic nails. It weighs that song, still an anthem for working women, against Parton's refusal to talk politics. The nine-part, multilayered series, hosted by Jad Abumrad and produced by Shima Oliaee, recently won a Peabody Award. WNCY Studios

'Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado'

Sort of a cross between "Tiger King" and a Liberace doc with astrology and Lin-Manuel Miranda thrown in for good measure, this two-hour documentary on a Puerto Rican psychic-turned-TV-personality provides plenty of chuckles and gawks as we get to know the colorful, otherworldly character at the center of it all. It has a surprisingly sweet and meaningful side, too, as we see Mercado rise above his impoverished youth and blaze a trail in gender-nonconformity. Netflix

'Ordinary People'

Celebrate Donald Sutherland's 85th birthday by watching this tender, Robert Redford-directed classic, based on the novel by Edina's Judith Guest. Sutherland was practically the only one in the cast not up for an Oscar (Timothy Hutton won the supporting actor trophy) but the never-nominated Canadian's quiet, questioning performance holds the movie together. He plays Cal, a suburban man who watches his family come apart after the death of his son. Amazon, iTunes, YouTube

Talk of the Stacks, with Larry Watson

You can't keep a good library program down. And even in this age of COVID-19, when it isn't safe to bring a bunch of people together in one room — even bookish people — the Friends of the Hennepin County Library have figured out a way to resume the venerable Talk of the Stacks writers series. (Zoom, of course.) First up is Larry Watson, author of "Montana 1948," "White Crosses" and other novels set in the American West. Watson's new novel is "The Lives of Edie Pritchard," tracing three important periods in the life of a tough and independent Montana woman. Watson will be at Talk of the Stacks at 7 p.m. July 23. Register at supporthclib.org/larry-watson

'David Foster: Off the Record'

As a producer and songwriter, Foster never met a dramatic moment he didn't jump at. He makes Barry Manilow seem subtle. Turns out his personal life hits just as many bombastic notes. This documentary, featuring testimonials from Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Quincy Jones, covers a lot of ground, from how Foster ticked off the band Chicago to his car accident that almost killed Ben Vereen. You won't have to be a fan of his music to get carried away. Netflix

'Full Release With Samantha Bee'

The comic is the latest talk-show host to break free of her TV restraints with a podcast with oodles of time to dive deep. In the first episode, Bee explores the strengths and weaknesses of journalism with Soledad O'Brien. Don't expect a ton of laughs; Bee is more interested in engaging conversations than showing off her wit. New episodes drop every Tuesday. SamanthaBee.com/FullRelease

'The Client'

Joel Schumacher, who passed away last month, made his fair share of clunkers, most notably two disastrous "Batman" movies. But he was at his best when adapting John Grisham novels. "A Time to Kill," the film that made Matthew McConaughey a star, isn't currently free on any streaming services, but "The Client" just popped up on Hulu. It's not a perfect legal thriller, but it's great fun watching future stars like Mary Louise Parker, Anthony Edwards and Ossie Davis trot out Tennessee accents. Susan Sarandon would earn an Oscar nomination as the lawyer who goes drawl-to-drawl with Tommy Lee Jones. Hulu

'Harriet'

Cynthia Erivo's forthright performance as Harriet Tubman is this Oscar-nominated movie's biggest asset. Sure, it stretches credulity that Tubman possesses not just an iron will but also a stellar singing voice. (Erivo did win a Tony for "The Color Purple.") But, in every other way, Erivo grounds the character in humanity. Her Tubman is a modest woman who credits God for all of her achievements. Quite rightly, the movie insists that Tubman is one of our greatest heroes, but even when she's making a Big Speech, Erivo plays Harriet as calm, determined and confident that faith is guiding her. On HBO starting Saturday

'Seinfeld'

Few sitcoms stand the test of time like this show about "nothing" that follows four New Yorkers through their dating challenges, neuroses and comically bizarre, coincidental life overlaps. Before the pandemic, an episode like Season 8's "The Bizarro Jerry," in which Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) discovers a group of friends who are the opposite of the selfish people she knows, might've seemed absurd. Nowadays, anything is possible. Countless Seinfeld meme accounts on Instagram also have made the show feel fresh again. On @costanzagrams, text above a squinting George Costanza (Jason Alexander) says: "Me trying to recognize someone wearing a face mask." Sound familiar? Hulu