Four-time James Beard award winner Andrew Zimmern has added an Emmy to his mantel.

The Twin Cities chef’s Travel Channel series, “The Zimmern List,” was named outstanding travel and adventure program during one of three ceremonies last weekend handing out the 47th annual Daytime Emmys.

The show beat out “Rock the Park,” “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” “Ocean Treks With Jeff Corwin” and “Jack Hannah’s Into the Wild.”

In addition to accepting the award, Zimmern served as a presenter during the virtual ceremony, which also included a tribute to the late Regis Philbin.

Composer Alan Menken also snagged a victory, making him on the 16th person to EGOT — win an Emmy, an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony. He won for co-writing a song for “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.”

