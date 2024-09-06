Anderson: For these Minnesota women, bird hunting wouldn’t be sporting without their dogs

Favorite bird to hunt? We’ve hunted Nebraska, both Dakotas and Montana. But grouse and woodcock in northern Minnesota are our favorites. We also field-trial the setters. The first trial I went to, with Cedar, Eric couldn’t go, so I went alone and ended up winning! Afterward, someone said to me, “That’s the most expensive win you’ll ever have.” He was right, because we ended up buying a bigger truck and getting another dog. But it’s great because watching the dogs in the field, whether on the prairies or in the woods, is a whole different level of excitement.