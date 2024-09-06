Last year the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sold 230,000 resident small-game licenses, fewer than 10% of which were issued to women.
Anderson: For these Minnesota women, bird hunting wouldn’t be sporting without their dogs
On prairies or in the woods, being afield with canine best friends can be a “soul-level connection.”
Only a small minority of Minnesota women chase ducks, pheasants, grouse and woodcock, in part because deer hunting has replaced small game hunting as the state’s entry-level field sport. Sixteen percent of Minnesota deer hunters are women, according to recent license sales figures.
But times are changing. The physical challenges inherent in busting through dogwood thickets questing for ruffed grouse, for example, or hiking a state wildlife management area for pheasants, appeals equally to fitness-minded women and men. And increasingly, women relish the prospect of shooting not just for sport, but for the table. Knowing where their food comes from, and providing for themselves, holds unique appeal.
And some women are drawn to small game hunting less so by what they gain from it than by what their best friend does.
Their dog.
On fall days across Minnesota, whether hunting uplands, marshes or forests, these women can be found following Labrador retrievers, English setters, Brittanies, springer spaniels and a kennel full of other breeds.
Finding birds is the goal of these duos, but companionship is the reward.
The stories of four of these women follow, edited for clarity and length.
Bailey Petersen, 37
Occupation: DNR assistant wildlife manager, Two Harbors.
First dog: A rescue mixed breed named Raider. He had no hunting instincts, but was a great companion.
Did you grow up hunting? No. While in college at Bemidji State, I was hired by the DNR as an intern in the shallow lakes program. That’s when I started hunting ducks, mostly in smaller rice ponds in the Brainerd area. That’s also when I got my first hunting dog, a golden retriever I named Gandalf. I also hunted grouse and woodcock with him, and pheasants.
One dog turned into? My next dog was a small Munsterlander, which is a versatile breed, in that they point and also can be used like a Labrador to retrieve. I didn’t know at the time they can be slightly harder to train than some other pointing breeds, which was challenging because for banding woodcock, which I do in spring, I need a dog that is steady to wing, shot and fall. Today, my husband, AJ, and I have three English setters, Hatchet, Riffle and Osier, and the small Munsterlander, Mogul.
Favorite bird to hunt? My husband and I have hunted various birds, and just now we’re headed to eastern Montana for sharp-tailed grouse. But my favorite is ruffed grouse. The bird numbers were good in northeast Minnesota last year. I’m slightly less optimistic this year because of the rain we’ve had. But I still think there will be a good carryover of adult birds this fall.
Julie Sandstrom, 53
Occupation: Chief financial officer and co-owner, Sandstrom’s Inc. in Grand Rapids. National chairperson, the Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society, the first woman to lead the groups.
First dog: When I was young we always had dogs, mostly Labradors, which my dad, David, field-trialed.
Did you grow up hunting? As a girl, I always tagged along with my dad and the dogs. But I didn’t begin hunting until I was 19 or 20.
One dog turned into? About the time I started hunting was the same time we got our first pointing dog, an English setter named Patch. I was blown away by what she could do! That’s when my dad said, ‘Why don’t you try carrying a gun?’ I did, and I enjoyed it. It was about then that we got two more Setters, who were both good, so we bred them. I was the worst dog breeder! I didn’t sell many of the puppies. We just ended up building a bigger kennel!
Favorite bird to hunt? I’ve hunted all over, from Montana to Africa. But I’m done with that. My favorite birds are grouse and woodcock in northern Minnesota hunted over pointing dogs. Oftentimes, I don’t even carry a gun. I might be mentoring a group of women or new hunters, and I’m comfortable just watching the dogs do what they’re born to do. I’ll catch myself watching the dogs go on point rather than watching the bird fly away. It’s just so beautiful.
Emy Marier, 33
Occupation: Membership and annual giving manager, Pheasants Forever.
First dog: When I was young, our family had an English setter and a black Lab.
Did you grow up hunting? I took hunter safety classes when I was 14, and I grew up in a hunting family. But I only went on a handful of hunts then.
One dog turned into? I’ve always been a dog nerd. When I was in middle school I checked out the Dog Encyclopedia from the library and rated all the dogs. The flat-coated retriever came out in the top three. So when I could get my first dog, I found a flat-coat breeder and bought Lux, who is 9 years old now. That was the beginning of a whole new adventure, figuring out how to train a bird dog! The key was I got connected with a great training group, Four Points Retriever Club. Since then I’ve added a Labrador, Lou, who is 2 years old.
Favorite bird to hunt? I’ve hunted sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse, woodcock, quail, and ducks. But pheasants are my favorite, especially early season pheasants on public land. I love hiking through prairie grasses and watching my dogs work. It’s really a soul-level connection. I hunt most often with my dad. This year we’re tackling his bucket list hunt to chase North Dakota sharpies. I’m hoping we’ll put up a few huns too, as that would be a new species for me. Happy hunting!
Lindsey Saetre, 45
Occupation: Staff, Essentia Health, Duluth.
First dog: A golden retriever named Camber.
Did you grow up hunting? I grew up deer hunting with my dad and brother and other relatives. I really didn’t get into bird hunting until my husband, Eric, and I moved back to Minnesota from Alaska nine years ago.
One dog turned into? In addition to Camber we now have two English setters, Cedar and Enni. When we moved back to Minnesota, the only place Eric and I wanted to live, or live near, was Duluth. If you live up here, grouse hunting is something you naturally pursue. As part of that, I took a women’s introduction to wing shooting class and learned about shooting, bird cleaning and dog care. The class also went to a game farm to hunt and I got to follow a pointing dog. Right away, I said, “I want one of those!”
Favorite bird to hunt? We’ve hunted Nebraska, both Dakotas and Montana. But grouse and woodcock in northern Minnesota are our favorites. We also field-trial the setters. The first trial I went to, with Cedar, Eric couldn’t go, so I went alone and ended up winning! Afterward, someone said to me, “That’s the most expensive win you’ll ever have.” He was right, because we ended up buying a bigger truck and getting another dog. But it’s great because watching the dogs in the field, whether on the prairies or in the woods, is a whole different level of excitement.
