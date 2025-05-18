LISBON, Portugal — An exit poll in Portugal's general election suggests a center-right alliance has collected most votes.
An exit poll in Portugal's general election suggests a center-right alliance has collected most votes
An exit poll in Portugal's general election suggests a center-right alliance has collected most votes.
The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 7:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer, reviewing treatment options
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer, reviewing treatment options.