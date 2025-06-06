Lawmakers strike a deal on state budget, Gov. Tim Walz calls Monday special session

Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota’s narrowly divided Legislature have struck a deal on the state budget and will return to St. Paul on Monday to finish their work.
Walz and legislative leaders announced Friday they’ve agreed to a one-day special session that must adjourn before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Their two-page signed agreement, which came after weeks of behind-the-scenes dealmaking, could avert a scenario where parts of government shut down without a budget.
In a statement, Walz said the bipartisan budget agreement will make necessary spending cuts and is the result of “hundreds of hours of good-faith, bipartisan debate.”
“While all sides had to make concessions in order to reach a compromise, I’m grateful to our legislative partners for their collaboration and dedication to moving Minnesota forward,” he said.
Legislators and the governor did not finish passing most of the large bills that make up the state’s two-year budget before the regular legislative session ended May 19.
They’ve blown deadline after self-imposed deadline since then, but the stakes are only getting higher with each passing day: Budget bills must be signed into law by July 1 or much of the state government will shut down then.
Already, the state has sent out layoff notices to hundreds of nurses and tens of thousands of notices will go out to more state employees on Monday.
Their agreement will limit amendments to the 14 outstanding budget bills. They also agreed to suspend rules requiring multiple hearings for bills, which will speed along the process.