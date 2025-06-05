Minnesota lawmakers miss self-imposed deadline, eye weekend special session

Minnesota lawmakers blew past a midweek goal to return to St. Paul and finish work on the state budget and are now eyeing the weekend for a possible special session to head off sending more layoff notices to workers.
After hours of closed-door meetings Wednesday, legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz said they’ve started discussing the logistics of a likely one-day special session, but there are still tension points in negotiations over the budget bills themselves.
In a Legislature with 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans, Walz said, single legislators can wind up effectively having veto power, making negotiations difficult.
“We have the closest split in any Legislature, maybe ever,” Walz said, “which means the details matter.”
Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said a Saturday special session is a possibility and budget negotiations have “not broken down in any way.”
The Legislature adjourned its regular session on May 19 without a completed two-year budget. Legislators had hoped to hold a special session that same week, but they blew past that deadline, as well as another goal to have a budget complete before Memorial Day weekend.
The situation gets “much more serious” as July 1 nears, Walz said. If the state doesn’t have a budget by then, it would enter a partial government shutdown, resulting in the layoff of thousands of public employees.
The state was obligated on Friday to warn hundreds of nurses of that possibility. The next major deadline is Monday, when the state would have to warn tens of thousands of more public employees of the possibility of layoffs. Lawmakers are hoping to avoid that.