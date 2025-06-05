Politics

Minnesota lawmakers miss self-imposed deadline, eye weekend special session

Another round of layoff notices could go out to state workers on Monday and agencies have started planning for contingencies in case a budget isn’t approved on time.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 3:20PM
House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, presides during the last day of the legislative session. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota lawmakers blew past a midweek goal to return to St. Paul and finish work on the state budget and are now eyeing the weekend for a possible special session to head off sending more layoff notices to workers.

After hours of closed-door meetings Wednesday, legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz said they’ve started discussing the logistics of a likely one-day special session, but there are still tension points in negotiations over the budget bills themselves.

In a Legislature with 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans, Walz said, single legislators can wind up effectively having veto power, making negotiations difficult.

“We have the closest split in any Legislature, maybe ever,” Walz said, “which means the details matter.”

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said a Saturday special session is a possibility and budget negotiations have “not broken down in any way.”

The Legislature adjourned its regular session on May 19 without a completed two-year budget. Legislators had hoped to hold a special session that same week, but they blew past that deadline, as well as another goal to have a budget complete before Memorial Day weekend.

The situation gets “much more serious” as July 1 nears, Walz said. If the state doesn’t have a budget by then, it would enter a partial government shutdown, resulting in the layoff of thousands of public employees.

The state was obligated on Friday to warn hundreds of nurses of that possibility. The next major deadline is Monday, when the state would have to warn tens of thousands of more public employees of the possibility of layoffs. Lawmakers are hoping to avoid that.

“I think that causes great uncertainty for folks,” Walz said. “I think it adds unnecessary chaos.”

Walz also said his agencies have started to work through what will happen if their budgets aren’t improved by July 1. Minnesota hasn’t had a government shutdown since 2011.

Walz said that “we’re not there yet; we’re basically 28 days out.”

A more than 300-page health and human services budget bill is getting its first public hearing Thursday afternoon. A transportation budget bill is still outstanding, as well as a slate of tax changes for the next two years. Debate over passing a bonding bill, which would fund construction projects across the state, is also ongoing.

A leadership agreement to strip health care from undocumented adults, a top priority for Republicans, is still being debated. But many Democrats are upset about the deal, and leaders are worried including it in the health and human services budget bill could jeopardize its passage.

Republicans have said that they need a “guarantee” that bill will both be passed and signed into law if it travels in a separate bill outside of the broader budget.

about the writer

about the writer

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.



