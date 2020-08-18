Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will cast the state delegation's official votes Tuesday night as the Democratic National Convention nominates Joe Biden for president.

Billed as a "Roll Call Across America," the virtual process will take convention viewers on a 30-minute tour of all 57 states and territories, where local activists, workers and political leaders will represent their home delegations.

Klobuchar will appear at the Guthrie Theater's cantilevered "Endless Bridge," with the Mississippi River's St. Anthony Falls in the background. Carter will address the convention from downtown St. Paul.

The traditional roll call of the states ordinarily happens on the convention floor, with the mounting delegate votes from each state building to an emotional crescendo for the winning candidate, even if everyone has long known the eventual outcome.

Part of the tradition is also for the delegations to playfully outdo each other in extolling the glorious histories and features of their states.

With the entire convention now happening virtually due to the pandemic, the votes this year are being cast at inside living rooms, at businesses and in front of iconic landmarks in cities and towns nationwide.

While Minnesota Democrats will be represented by two office holders (and in Klobuchar's case, a former presidential contender), some other states will feature teachers, nurses, firefighters, meatpackers, chefs, fishermen and at least one bricklayer.