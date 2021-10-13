A local police reform group said Wednesday that its canvassers had so far gathered about 1,100 complaints against Minneapolis police that it plans to turn over to the U.S. Justice Department, which is conducting a sprawling investigation of the department.

Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said at a news conference that about 35% of the complaints concerned lack of service by the department, about 40% dealt with allegations of excessive force, and the remaining complaints covered a range of other issues.

The group also provided news media with a list of 11 instances, including dates, in which it alleged that Minneapolis police had engaged in harassment of canvassers. The incidents include times where police patrol cars followed people as they canvassed.

Gross said it was planning to raise the allegations of harassment with pPlice Chief Madaria Arradondo when they met with him later in the day Wednesday.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Minneapolis police officers engaged in a "pattern and practice" of violating citizens' rights over the past decade, including during mental health-related calls and at last summer's protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Similar investigations in other cities have sometimes led to a consent decree requiring a police department to make substantive changes with the changes overseen by a federally appointed monitor.

Gross said that individuals wishing to register complaints against the police can contact her group at CUAPB.org which will either gather the information of refer the individual to Justice Department investigators.

Burhan Mohumed, one of the group's main canvassers on the city's South Side, said that he and others were met with some hesitancy while making their rounds in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Some people they encountered were unwilling to share their stories because of fear of retaliation.

He has also noticed a "deliberate campaign to misinform," in which some residents were being told that his group sought to eliminate police completely overnight.

"Especially that propaganda that we're trying to get rid of police and remove all the police officers, which is obviously ridiculous. But, literally, from some of these folks in the community, that's the response we're getting," he said.

MPD spokesman Garrett Parten said that it would be difficult to respond to the groups' allegations of police harassment without knowing more specifics about the underlying incidents.

"It would be best if formal complaints were filed," he said.

