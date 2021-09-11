More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
American political leaders commemorate 9/11
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton gathered at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago. George W. Bush spoke at ceremonies at a memorial near Shanksville, Pa.
Minnesota woman to speak at 9/11 remembrance
Mariah Jacobsen, of Northfield, lost her birth father on Flight 93 during the September 11 attacks. She helped organize the commemorative event to be held at the State Capitol.