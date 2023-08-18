Amazon's Brooklyn Park facility has partnered with the Somali-owned Henna and Hijabs in Minneapolis to design hijab uniforms that are safe and culturally appropriate for its female Muslim warehouse employees.

Eventually, the hijabs will be made available to all Amazon facilities.

The new head scarves, which have an embroidered SN1 logo that signifies the Brooklyn Park fulfillment center and distribution site, were modeled onsite Wednesday before community members and staffers who attended a launch reception catered by Afro Deli.

Initially only 30 scarves were distributed to workers. More were requested and are on order, Amazon spokeswoman Kara Hille said during an interview Friday.

An Amazon employee handed out new hijabs to workers at the SN1 Brooklyn Park facility on Aug. 16.

Amazon's hijab project has been in the works for about a year and a half, she said.

The majority of employees at Amazon's Brooklyn Park facility are East African and most of the women workers wear hijabs, said site leader Michael Solovy. While the company offered workers hats, safety vests and shoes, Solovy wanted an option that was culturally relevant and inclusive to all Muslim staffers.

So he called Henna and Hijabs. The Minneapolis company gained attention in 2021 when it began making modest but fashionable hijabs for 16 Nordstrom department stores, including the one at the Mall of America.

While the Brooklyn Park Amazon had the idea, it has spread to the company's Detroit facilities and will eventually be made available to Amazon employees around the world, Hille said.

Amazon's effort comes on the heels of new work-related uniform offerings for Muslim health care workers on the front lines in the Twin Cities.

Two years ago respiratory therapists Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam launched Hijab on the Go, a disposable hijab for Muslim workers who constantly needed to change their outfits to protect themselves and patients during the pandemic.

The offering is the latest effort that companies are embracing as they seek to become more inclusive.