Here’s a sobering notion for Lynx fans:

In Tuesday’s opening game of their WNBA semifinal series with Seattle at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. — a game delayed from Sunday because of multiple inconclusive COVID-19 tests among Storm players — the Lynx took care of the ball, worked hard on defense.

They played hard from start to finish.

And they still fell to Seattle 88-86, losing on Alysha Clark’s putback at the buzzer.

Sami Whitcomb took the initial shot, but Clark cleaned up her miss and got the shot off just before time expired.

Storm forward Breanna Stewart, left, tried to knock the ball away from Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield in the first half of Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Seattle got double-figure scoring from all five starters — 23 from Jewell Loyd, 21 from Breanna Stewart and 11 from Sue Bird while taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Lynx got 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks form Napheesa Collier.

The three Seattle players involved in the inconclusive tests were cleared by Tuesday afternoon. And the complete Storm roster proved difficult to contain.

The Lynx, playing without center Syl Fowles (calf), were down 10 early in the fourth when an 11-2 run capped by an Odyssey Sims drive brought the Lynx within a point with 7:14 left.

Moments later Collier — who blocked Stewart three times in the fourth quarter — hit a three-pointer with 4:09 left to give the Lynx, on an 18-7 run, a 78-77 lead.

Game on.

Collier hit one of two free throws, but Bird hit a three-pointer with 2:56 left to give the Storm back the lead.

Sims scored with 2:37 left to put the Lynx up 81-80.

With 1:39 left Natasha Howard hit two free throws after stealing the ball under her basket to put Seattle up a point.

At the other end Sims’ shot was blocked, then Seattle got a driving layup from Clark with 1:01 left to put Seattle up three.

Out of a time out Dantas hit a three-pointer to tie the score with 40.8 seconds left.

Loyd scored on a drive, but Collier tied it at the other end, setting up the final play.

With Carleton hitting her first three three-pointers, the Lynx got off to a 7-0 start, led by as many as nine and were up 21-13 after Dantas hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with 2:41 left in the first quarter. But the Lynx didn’t score in the quarter again, going 0-for-5 with a turnover in their final six possessions, allowing the Storm to finish the quarter on an 8-0 run to go up 22-21 entering the second.

The second quarter was pretty much a replay. The Lynx started the quarter strong, led by as many as six on Banham’s three-pointer with 6:42 left in the half and were still up 41-37 with 2:59 left.

But then the Storm finished the quarter on a 13-4 run that started with consecutive three-pointers by Clark, Howard and Stewart. The Storm ended the half with a 50-45 lead after having made 10 of 16 first-half three-pointers.

Seattle grew the lead to 10 early in the fourth quarter, but the Lynx came back – two free throws by Sims, , one by Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, a bucket by Sims and a basket by Dangerfield had the Lynx within four. But again, the Lynx struggled to end a quarter, allowing Seattle to end the third on a 10-5 run to lead 72-63 entering the fourth.

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark, left, puts up what proved to be the game-winning shot over Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and guard Bridget Carleton during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Star Tribune is not traveling to Florida for WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews.