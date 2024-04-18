NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

CSX Corp., up 23 cents to $34.39.

The freight railroad's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Equifax Inc., down $20.17 to $217.51.

The credit reporting company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

Synovus Financial Corp., down $2.72 to $33.90.

The holding company for Synovus Bank reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., up $4.11 to $201.73.

The global professional services firm beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Ally Financial Inc., up $2.44 to $38.71.

The auto finance company beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.

Planet Fitness Inc., down 70 cents to $58.65.

The fitness center operator said Colleen Keating will become its new CEO in June.

Alcoa Corp., down 8 cents to $35.47.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

D.R. Horton Inc., up 14 cents to $145.88.

The homebuilder's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.