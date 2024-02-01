Allina Health is hiring Optum to provide IT and bill collection services in a deal that includes shifting about 2,000 jobs from one company to the other.

Minneapolis-based Allina did not disclose financial terms of the 10-year contract in announcing the deal Thursday.

Dr. David Ingham, the health system's vice president and chief information officer, said the agreement is similar in scope to contracts Eden Prairie-based Optum has with some other health systems across the country.

Optum will handle what's called "revenue cycle management," the process whereby Allina confirms that patients have coverage for services and then collects payments from health insurers and patients.

The contract will bring short and long-term savings for Allina, Ingham said, although lowering costs "is not the sole reason" for the change.

The deal should help Allina with "some of these emerging spaces like digital technology, AI, automation and some of our back-office processes where we're trying to keep pace," Ingham said in an interview. "We don't have the size and scale of an Optum to deliver on some of these really emerging spaces."

Optum is the health services division of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, which also operates one of the nation's largest health insurers.

Roughly 2,000 employees will transition employment from Allina to Optum effective May 5. There will be no layoffs, Ingraham said, adding that workers will have a retention guarantee, although he not share details.

"It's a good amount of time — not forever," he said. "I feel like we've positioned things pretty well for our employees."

Allina has about 28,500 workers. In July, the health system announced it was cutting about 350 jobs amid financial challenges from staffing and a lack of discharge facilities for patients.

