An accused serial rapist was found guilty in his first trial by a Hennepin County jury this week.

Kenyatta Buckles, 26, was convicted Monday in Hennepin County District Court of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree assault in a March 2019 case.

It was Buckle's first trial of 12 sex crimes-related cases filed against him in Hennepin County.

Jurors also found aggravating factors that could increase his prison term when he is sentenced Sept. 15, said the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

"For the evidence, it clearly showed, and the jury agreed, that Buckles acted in a vicious, disgusting manner consistent with what our office believes him to be, a serial rapist," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a written statement. "Our office will be seeking the most serious sentence allowed by law."

According to Freeman's office: Buckles used an alias to chat with a woman on a texting app, arranged to have her dropped off him near his south Minneapolis home and attacked her.

Buckles put his hand over her mouth, pointed a gun at her and forced her into an alley.

He sexually assaulted the woman and forced her to record it on her phone, which he took when he fled.

Police later found Buckles in a car with several cellphones that allegedly connected him to other cases. A handgun and the victim's phone were found in his apartment.