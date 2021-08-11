The defense for the man charged in the mass shooting at a Buffalo, Minn., health clinic has decided not to fight the a court ruling that its client is mentally competent to stand trial.

Gregory P. Ulrich, 68, appeared Wednesday in Wright County District Court and withdrew his objection to the competency evaluation report filed in May that said he was mentally and cognitively fit to be tried on murder, attempted murder and other charges in connection with the Feb. 9 assault at Allina Health Clinic that killed one and injured four.

Prosecutors have alleged that Ulrich set off explosive devices — two in the lobby, a third in an adjacent workstation — in about six minutes between the time he entered the building, started shooting and surrendered to officers arriving in the parking lot.

Court records portray the man as a scofflaw with mental health and substance abuse problems who frequently called police to report unfounded thefts or minor quarrels with his neighbors, medical aides, tenants and others.

Also, an ex-roommate told the Star Tribune that Ulrich was an addict and mad because a doctor refused to give him enough painkiller.

If Ulrich had been deemed incompetent, then a treatment regimen would have been needed to help him attain or maintain competence in order for the case to proceed.

Ulrich's next court hearing is Sept. 21. In the meantime, he remains in the Wright County jail in lieu of $5 million bail.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant at the clinic, was fatally shot in the assault. The other staff members wounded were Tammy Schaufler, Sherry Curtis, Antonya Fransen-Pruden and Jennifer Gibson.

